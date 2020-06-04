Pasighat NYK launches corona awareness campaign

PASIGHAT, Jun 3: The Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) and NDRF-trained volunteers here in East Siang district have jointly launched the Coronavirus awareness campaign with the theme ‘Badalkar Apna Vavyvahar Karen Corona Par Vaar” (Adopt positive behaviour to fight against Corona), here on Wednesday.

The campaign includes motivational speeches, wall writings and face mask distribution.

NYK president Tapun Taki, during launch of the campaign, appealed to the people not to discriminate against the frontline workers.

“People should not discriminate but appreciate them for their valuable and unforgettable services, setting excellent example of humanity” Taki said.

He added that discrimination against quarantined persons could heighten fear and misconception.

He further said that people should not panic over the situation but nurture positive thoughts and follow the lockdown norms to defeat Covid-19.