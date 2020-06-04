ICM celebrates World Bicycle Day

ITANAGAR, Jun 3: The Itanagar Cycling Meet (ICM) celebrated the World Bicycle Day with a joy-cum-awareness ride from Itanagar to Hollongi and back, covering a distance of around 40 km on Wednesday.

The founder of the cycling club, Pei Ijum Gadi said, “The ICM is making efforts to promote cycling in Arunachal and make the state a destination of MTB as the state has a challenging yet beautiful terrain and exquisite roads are perfect for such adventure sports.”

He requested every Arunachalee to get a cycle and start cycling to stay fit and also to protect the environment from pollution.

Six riders, Marter Riba, Kenmin Nilling, Joseph Nanu Gollo, Sangay Tara Sonam, Tailyang Taya accompanied by a Marshall, Tadar Taja participated in the ride.