Returnee shifted from CCC to TRIHMS

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 5: An 18-year-old Chennai returnee who tested positive for Covid-19 has reportedly been shifted to the dedicated Covid health care centre at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here from the PTC Banderdewa Covid care centre (CCC) for treatment of non-Covid-19 symptoms.

Sources said that the patient has been shifted on account of general weakness, loss of appetite, bronchial asthma, depression, etc.

It is said that after examining his general health development, the medical officer had to refer the patient

to the Covid health care centre at the TRIHMS as the patient appeared weak even after 11 days at the PTC Banderdewa CCC.

“His generalized weakness and loss of appetite may be an early manifestation of Covid infection itself as his viral load showed very high in TrueNat testing on the fifth day of infection,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

He further said, “Though the patient is not having typical Covid-related symptoms of dry cough, fever and breathlessness, he has been hospitalized at the TRIHMS for further evaluation.”