WTI extends support to QC workers

PASIGHAT, Jun 5: The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) has provided support for supplying essential commodities to the workers assisting in the functioning of the quarantine centres (QC) in East Siang district.

Pasighat DFO (Territory) Tashi Mize, who is coordinating it, informed that “it would boost the morale of the workers who are working 24/7 during the pandemic.”

The process will be supervised by the district administration, he added. (DIPRO)