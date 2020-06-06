12 traders booked

TAWANG, Jun 5: Twelve traders here were booked for indulging in unfair trade practices during a joint inspection conducted by the town magistrate and officials of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department on Thursday.

While five traders in the main market were booked for selling packaged commodities without the mandatory information, two were booked for smudging MRPs. They have been booked under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

On Tuesday, a trader in Bomdir Supply area, around 20 kms from here, was booked for selling items at a higher price by manipulating the price label printed by the manufacturer.

As alleged by consumers, the shopkeeper was found hoarding branded products in packaged form with erased MRPs. Four more traders of the same locality were also booked for similar offences, according to an LMCA release.