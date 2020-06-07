APPSCCE results declared, Niti Taki tops list

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 6: Niti Taki has topped the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE)-2017, the results of which were declared late evening on 6 June by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Taki has secured a total of 1161.45 marks.

The top ten also include Nima Phuntsok (1107.25), Hibu Kapi (1102.25), Tage Moonya (1099.58), Bapu Tabing (1090.65), Elizabeth Dupak (1081.52), Hibu Dindie (1081.25), Nani Mamung (1079.35), Khoda Oniya (1078.5), and Toko Anu (1070.37).

Of the total 312 candidates who appeared for the viva voce held from 2 to 6 June, 102 candidates were selected and recommended for appointment to the posts of entry grade APCS and APPS officers, besides other posts.

As per the notification, due to unavailability of persons with disability, the posts of CDPO and DFCSO have been kept vacant, and the reserved seats will be treated as backlog to be carried over to the next recruiting year.

The first preliminary of the APPSCCE was held on 26 November, 2017. The second preliminary was held on 29 July, 2018, and the mains were held from 10 to 20 November, 2018. The viva voce was held recently from 2 to 6 June.