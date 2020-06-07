IEC campaign on Covid-19 launched

KHELYA, Jun 6: Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan launched an IEC campaign on Covid-19, initiated by the Puna Hinda Construction Company, here on Saturday.

The company will put up hoardings and banners in and around Ziro-Hapoli township and upto Pamluk village (Lower Subansiri and Kamle boundary).

Lauding the initiative, the DC said such community participation would augment the administration’s efforts in combating Covid-19.

“This war can be won when we have community awareness and participation. The enlightened and educated people of the society will have to intensify awareness activities regarding the guidelines and SOPs issued by the government for Covid-19,” she said.

“Care should also be taken that a family or any individual is not ostracized or stigmatized. Rather, returnees and their families should be encouraged to follow the quarantine guidelines,” the DC added.

She gave assurance that all steps would be taken for strict monitoring of the quarantine facilities set up by the government.

Stating that the administration would facilitate the return of highway construction staffers who wish to return to Ziro, Sachan added that the concessionaire “can ready their own quarantine facilities and follow all SOPs of the government.”

DMO Dr Tage Kanno called for community participation in monitoring the home-quarantined returnees.

“All our hard work will go in vain if the community doesn’t participate,” he said.

The Puna Hinda Construction Company has so far donated Rs 10 lakhs to the CM’s Relief Fund, Rs 2 lakhs to the district administration, Rs 1 lakh to the police department, and a Fortuner SUV to the administration.

The company has also assured to erect iron hoarding frames in Ziro-Hapoli township for future IEC activities.

Among others, SP Harsh Indora and MD Puna Hinda were present at the launch. (DIPRO)