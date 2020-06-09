Rebia files nomination for RS seat

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: Former legislative assembly speaker Nabam Rebia filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from the BJP at the legislative assembly here on Monday.

The nomination paper was received by Legislative Assembly Secretary Kago Habung, who is the returning officer.

After filing his nomination, Rebia called on Speaker Pasang D Sona, along with MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Nyamar Karbak, Mopi Mihu, Dasanglu Pul and Jambey Tashi, and party general secretary Nalong Mize.

Rebia’s name was announced by the BJP following its central election committee meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Rebia has held multiple portfolios as cabinet minister, and represented Arunachal in the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms, from 1996 to 2002 and from 2002 to 2008, as an INC candidate.

Sources informed that former party presidents Tamiyo Taga, Tai Tagak and Tangor Tapak, party vice president Tame Phassang, and former minister Talo Mugli were among the frontrunners for the BJP ticket.

Speaking to media persons after filing his nomination, Rebia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, party president JP Nanda, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, Lok Sabha MPs Kiren Rijiju and Tapir Gao, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, and other party functionaries for supporting him.

The returning officer informed that so far only Rebia has filed nomination, though the process began on 2 June.

The last date of filing of nomination is 9 June (Tuesday).