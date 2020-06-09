Schools should not reopen before 31 Aug: Stakeholders

ITANAGAR, Jun 8: Stakeholders have suggested to the state government to not make a hasty decision on reopening the schools, considering the current Covid-19 situation.

In a consultative meeting convened by Capital Complex DC Komkar Dulom here on Monday, parents, teachers and other stakeholders agreed that the schools should not be reopened before 31 August.

The state government should develop modalities and devise clear-cut SOPs before reopening the schools, the meeting recommended.

“Preparations like building infrastructure, providing furniture for social distancing, water supply, availability of masks and sanitizers at the schools, etc, should also be made prior to reopening of the schools,” they said.

Many parents suggested that the state government should first work out modalities for a safe environment, giving priority to health and hygiene, and only then should think of reopening the schools.

Nyishi Elite Society general secretary Heri Maring stressed on the need to create awareness among the students and teachers to remove any kind of fear psychosis associated with Covid-19.

He informed that the NES had in a meeting with the home minister submitted a representation, following which the government had agreed to reopen the schools with proper SOPs in place.

Barapani GUPS Headmaster (in-charge) Jummar Kena suggested “minimization of syllabus for this academic session, in line with CBSE.”

The principals of Dera Natung Government College, Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College and Don Bosco College also shared their views and suggestions on reopening of schools and colleges.

They informed that online classes have already been started.

Arunachal Pradesh Private Schools Association president James Techi Tara informed that there were mixed reactions among the parents during a survey conducted to seek feedbacks regarding reopening of the schools.

AAPSU vice president Meje Taku stressed on the need to form an expert committee comprising all stakeholders, and to prepare SOPs.

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Malling also stressed the need for creating proper awareness.

Itanagar urban health coordinator, Dr Kabak Tamar said the schools should not be opened in a hasty manner.

During the meeting, several participants informed that online classes have been started by many schools but without much success.

“The state government can look for alternative activities, like home assignments, etc, to keep the students engaged in their studies,” they said.

Some of them recommended that if schools are reopened, it should be done in a staggered manner, on the basis of fulfillment of the SOPs. The government should not rush to open all schools at one go, they opined.

Dulom highlighted the current Covid-19 situation in the capital complex.

He informed that all the returnees are completing their mandatory quarantine period at the quarantine centres, and that they are being sent for home quarantine only after ensuring that they have tested negative.

The DC urged everyone to not raise an issue over those observing home quarantine, and urged the stakeholders to “become public vigilantes by monitoring them at their respective sectors.”

He also appealed to the stakeholders to cooperate with the administration in the fight against Covid-19.

The meeting was attended by parents, representatives of CBOs, student unions and various associations, and headmasters and principals of various schools and colleges.

It was convened in compliance with the state government’s order to discuss the matter regarding reopening of schools and colleges and seek suggestions from every stakeholder on the matter. (DIPRO)