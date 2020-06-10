Govt urged to stop return of stranded people

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jun 9: The leaders and public here in Changlang district have urged the state government to stop the stranded people from returning to Arunachal till the Covid-19 situation becomes normal, “in the larger interest of the state.”

They made the appeal in view of the

rising Covid-19 cases in the state, with Changlang being the worst affected with 37 positive cases. They attributed the spike in cases to the returning people from different states, particularly the red zones.

The public leaders of Miao, irrespective of political affiliations, called on ADC Tage Rumi on Tuesday afternoon and submitted a memorandum pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The memorandum stated that “if the stranded students and workers continue to return to the state, the possibility of community transmissions and un-proportionate spike in near future cannot be ruled out.”

They expressed firm apprehension that all returnees to the state entering Miao and Bordumsa subdivision via the Namchick central check gate might not belong to Changlang district.

“There is every chance of non-residents exploiting the pandemic situation and sneaking into Miao, Diyun and Bordumsa circles,” the memorandum stated.

The leaders strongly demanded systematic checking at the check gates “by adopting a strong and secured mechanism in the form of computerized systems to ascertain the authenticity of the proof provided by the returnees.”

Expressing dismay over the converting of many government buildings in the heart of Miao township into quarantine facilities, the leaders demanded construction of quarantine centres at M’pen and Deban to accommodate the returnees of those areas, instead of in Miao township, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Other demands included suspension of weekly bazaars, formation of a task force, and mandatory sanitization of public places and buildings.

The decision to submit the memorandum was taken during a public meeting held here on 7 June.