Villagers build quarantine huts; school serving as QC to be vacated for exams

PASIGHAT, Jun 9: The government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Bilat, which was converted into an institutional quarantine centre (QC) by the East Siang district administration for returnees of six villages under Bilat circle, will be vacated after 20 June for conducting the remaining CBSE examinations, scheduled to take place from 1 to 15 July.

The education department has also decided to conduct exams for subjects which students of Classes 9 and 11 failed to clear.

Following these developments, DC Kinny Singh convened a consultative meeting here recently, during which village heads were urged to make alternative arrangements for the returnees.

Accordingly, Mirem, being the largest village in the district, was selected for construction of new home-quarantine centres.

Under the supervision of village secretary Obang Mize, the villagers have constructed 10 isolated home-quarantine huts, along with 10 toilets.

GHSS Principal Tagin Taran informed that each of the five anchal segments of Miram have constructed two individual huts and two toilets. Each family of the villages provided one bamboo and 10 fan tree (toko) leaves, and actively participated in and completed the construction work on Tuesday. (DIPRO)