Schools in Tirap to reopen on 15 Jul

KHONSA, Jun 9: The education department in Tirap district has informed that schools – both government and private – in the district will reopen on 15 July.

The decision was taken after discussions were held with all the stakeholders during a consultative meeting convened by DC Bhanu Prabha here on Tuesday.

Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin also attended the meeting and shared his views and offered suggestions.

Prior to it, consultative meetings were held with the SMCs, CBOs and parents by the BRCCs, BEOs and CRCCs at the village and block levels to seek suggestions regarding reopening of the schools.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by DDSE Hortum Loyi, the principals and headmasters of all the higher secondary, secondary and upper primary schools, and BLEOs.

The schools and colleges across the state have been closed since mid-March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (DIPRO)