Renowned Galo priest passes away

ITANAGAR, Jun 9: Renowned shaman (local priest) and former president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Priest Association, Tapu Rilo, passed away on 8 June after prolonged illness.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and five daughters.

Born to late Kanyum Rilo and late Yakir Rilo on 2 May, 1942, in Rilo village in Upper Subansiri district, Tapu had served as a medic under the SSB (Arms Force Group) from 1964 to 1980, and was also a radio artist. He was the founder of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) of Upper Subansiri district, and contributed in various capacities the propagation of Mopin festival.

The GWS mourned Tapu’s demise and extended condolences to the bereaved family. It offered prayers to Donyi Polo to bestow strength and courage on the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

“He was a philanthropist, social activist, political figure, a great priest/shaman, and one of the tallest figures of Dumporijo constituency. A good orator with in-depth knowledge of local customary laws, and a melodious singer, Tapu was loved and respected by all sections of the society,” the GWS said in a release.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has also deeply mourned Tapu Rilo’s demise.

Tapu had contested from the Dumporijo assembly constituency in the 1990 assembly election on an INC ticket, and was also a former Upper Subansiri District Congress Committee president.

Recalling him as a compassionate human being and a man of discipline and principle, the APCC said “his immense contribution for the Congress party in the state, as well as for all-round development of the society will always be remembered.”