DC emphasizes on cluster farming for self-reliance

BOMDILA, Jun 9: West Kameng DC Karma Leki emphasized the importance of taking up cluster farming for self-reliance.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, the district is going to establish agriculture and horticulture cluster farms and 8000 units of nutritional kitchen gardens in all the four legislative assembly constituencies.

A detailed discussion on implementation of the schemes was held during a coordination meeting here on Tuesday.

Reiterating the importance of participatory rural appraisal, Leki opined that “a lot would depend on the empowered committee to make the abstract idea into reality.”

He directed the various committees to take the local legislators into confidence for early identification and finalization of beneficiaries.

The DRDA PD, who attended the meeting along with others, directed the BDOs to immediately prepare DPRs for setting up organic kitchen gardens in their respective blocks.

He also urged the line departments, like agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, veterinary and the KVK, to lend their support and expertise.

Among others, the DAO, the DHO, the KVK’s senior scientist, and the DFDO participated in the meeting. (DIPRO)