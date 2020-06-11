Orgs construct semi-permanent structure for screening at Namdang check gate

CHANGLANG, Jun 10: The Longchang Elite Society and Rangfrah the Faith Promotion Society have voluntarily constructed a semi-permanent structure for medical screening, data entry, kitchen etc here at the Namdang check gate by replacing the old temporary shed.

The Namdang check gate is the screening centre for the people of Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts.

The members of the society completed the construction in two days. The state legislative assembly deputy speaker, EE PHED and the owners/ managers of various plywood mills operating here contributed various building materials.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav lauded the gesture of both the organizations. (DIPRO)