Activities limping back to normal in East Siang

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jun 10: Activities in Pasighat and Ruksin towns here in East Siang district are limping back to normal after East Siang reported its first few Covid-19 positive cases.

Some of the shops, hotels and business establishments in the townships, which remained closed for long due to phase-wise Covid-19 lockdown, have upped their shutters with limited manpower from Monday.

However, the authority here has ordered them to close at 4 PM in order to prevent movement of individuals during night hours.

Mini passenger vehicles and auto rickshaws have started operating in Pasighat after the Covid-19 lockdown was relaxed on Monday. However, these passenger vehicles are not seen operating at Ruksin, bordering Assam.

Administrative officials of Ruksin say that inter-district and intra-district movement of passenger vehicles have been allowed, but the motorists are not resuming the service in fear of the Covid-19.

The authority, however, has issued strict directives to the vehicle owners/ drivers to obey certain sanitary and social distancing norms at the time of service.

The administration is maintaining inter-state transit of essential commodities and medical emergencies as per SOP at Ruksin entry gate.

A group of public volunteers is also working to help the local administration and police to restrict vehicular movement and identify commuters along the Ruksin-Pasighat highway.