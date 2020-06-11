APWWS reaches out to women police with essentials

ITANAGAR, Jun 10: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Wednesday distributed handmade facemasks, sanitizers and thermal screeners to police personnel of the women police station here.

Talking to the media, APWWS secretary general Kani Nada Maling said the APWWS has come to boost the morale of the women police personnel who are working as front liners against Covid-19.

“APWWS extends its heartfelt thankfulness to all the frontline workers, including female police, who are risking their lives to keep others safe”, she said.

She further thanked the family members for supporting the police personnel.

Nada Maling further informed that the APWWS units in various districts have started making face masks as markets in the state had run out of it and people could not afford them due to high prices during the first, second and third lockdown periods.

Appreciating the APWWS’ gesture, WPS Itanagar Officer-in-Charge Inspector P Taku said several individuals have come forward to donate and sponsor necessary items for Covid-19 warriors of the station.

She also informed that disinfectant tunnels, foot-operated hand sanitizers etc, sponsored by several groups and individuals, will be installed at the station shortly.

Among others, APWWS assistant secretary general Nido Savita, treasurer Hage Onyo, social service coordinator Mamoni Riang and Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom were present on the occasion.