Tea stall, pan shop gutted

TAWANG, Jun 10: A tea stall and pan shop were burnt down in a fire incident near the SBI branch here on Wednesday afternoon.

The shops were in temporary sheds rented by the Tawang LAMPS.

No causality has been reported and the fire was doused with timely intervention of the local people and fire-fighters from Tawang Fire Service.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by gas cylinder leakage.

Meanwhile, officers from the district administration, the DDMO and the DySP rushed to the spot and took details of the incident. (DIPRO)