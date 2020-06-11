Bomdila LAMPS provides Rs 50,000 to DC to fight Covid-19

BOMDILA, Jun 10: The Bomdila Large Sized Multipurpose Cooperative Society (LAMPS) has provided Rs 50,000 to West Kameng deputy commissioner to support the district administration’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

LAMPS chairman Dorjee Tsering handed over the amount to the DC in the presence of LAMPS’ managing director Phurpa Monpa on Wednesday.

The LAMPS also waved off the rents of its tenants for two months (April & May), amounting to Rs 89,000.