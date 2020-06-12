‘Allot quarters to teachers’

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: Informing that several newly posted teachers at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Kamle HQ Raga are facing shortage of government quarters, the All Kamle District Students’ Union has requested the district administration to provide adequate quarters to the teachers at the earliest.

In a representation to the deputy commissioner, the union on Tuesday stated that five newly posted TGTs at the GHSS have not been allotted government quarters as several teachers’ quarters of the school are presently occupied by the DDSE office, which is functioning temporarily from the school’s premises.

The union urged the administration to immediately shift or vacate the temporary DDSE office from the school’s premises in order to accommodate the teachers.