APC lifts ban on holding press conferences

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) has lifted the ban on holding press conferences at the APC, in a decision taken on Thursday evening.

However, strict adherence to preventive guidelines against Covid-19, such as hand-washing, keeping social distance and wearing facemasks must be observed by the party convening the press conference.

No conference will be allowed to take place in the APC without proper adherence to the Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

“In accordance with the APC’s rules and regulations, and also given the current pandemic scenario, any decision on attending or not attending a press conference is under complete discretion of respective media houses, both print and electronic,” APC secretary-general Tanom Jerang said.