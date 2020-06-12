5 traders booked in Deomali

DEOMALI, Jun 11: A team of the Tirap district legal metrology department, headed by Inspector Tarh Sonu, booked five traders in the market here on Wednesday for violation of various provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Two of the traders were found using unverified weights and weighing scales, while the other three were booked for selling packaged commodities not containing mandatory information.

Sonu urged all the shopkeepers to get their weights and measures verified on time, and cautioned them against bringing packaged commodities which do not bear complete information as required under the Packaged Commodities Rules, 2011.