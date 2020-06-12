Gov reviews telecom, internet connectivity

ITANAGAR, Jun 11: Governor BD Mishra reviewed telecommunication and internet connectivity in the state during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting, which was attended by IT Secretary Abhyankar Ameya, BSNL General Manager Arung Siram, and other officers, Mishra observed that several parts of the state lack basic online connectivity, “which is hampering numerous people-oriented programmes and projects.”

The governor said that under e-governance, every project or programme has to be geotagged and progress and feedback of works have to be updated online in real time.

He asked the IT secretary and the BSNL GM to expedite the optical fibre-laying and other measures to provide internet connectivity in the state, “including Sarli, Taksing, Tato, Yingkiong, Hawai, Hayuliang, Walong and Vijoynagar.”

Mishra asked the officers of the IT department, the BSNL and the National Informatics Centre to work in tandem to meet the pressing communication need of the people.

Ameya and Siram briefed the governor on the projects taken up to provide telecommunication and internet connectivity in the state. (Raj Bhavan)