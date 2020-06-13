DC asks govt servants to surrender AAY, PHH ration cards

AALO, Jun 12: Acting on information that many regular government servants have been availing the benefits of highly subsidized government schemes meant for BPL families by fraudulently obtaining AAY and priority household [PHH] family ration cards in the names of their wives, husbands and daughters, West Siang DC Moki Loyi has asked all such ration card holders to surrender the ration cards immediately.

Stating that AAY and PHH ration cards are meant for the poorest of the poor and BPL families whose annual income is below Rs 1 lakh per annum, the DC asked the district food & civil supplies officer (DFCSO) to identify all government servants holding such ration cards and ask them to surrender the ration cards before 30 June.

Strict action will be taken against government servants who fail to surrender such ration cards, the DC said. He also asked the DFCSO to conduct a recovery drive to realize the cost of the foodgrains already drawn fraudulently since April 2016, and said “the recovery rate will be Rs 27 per kg.”

DFCSO Rebom Nguso Lendo informed that the matter is being taken up with the administrative officers, HGBs and GBs to prepare a list of the poor and BPL families, and that staffers are working to prepare lists of those holding fraudulently obtained ration cards.

Under the National Food Security Act, foodgrain is allocated at the rate of 5 kgs of rice per head per month for those in the PHH category, and 35 kg per family per month for AAY families at highly subsidized prices. (DIPRO)