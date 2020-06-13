Surface connectivity to Shi-Yomi restored

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: Surface connectivity to remote Shi-Yomi district has been restored, officials said on Friday. The district had been cut off from the rest of the state after a key bridge was washed away in a flashflood on 1 June.

The RCC bridge over the Sikam Sibu stream near Yapik village, on the Aalo-Mechuka road, is used by the locals as well as by defence personnel.

The route is now open for light motor vehicles (LMV) after the Border Roads Organization (BRO) reestablished connection between West Siang HQ Aalo and Mechuka in Shi-Yomi on Thursday, officials said.

“GOOD NEWS!! As per information received, the Aalo-Mechukha road is opening for LMV from today (Thursday 11th June). My heartfelt thanks to the Border Road Organization, Indian Army, District Administration and labourers for putting all-out efforts to restore the connectivity,” Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who represents Mechuka, tweeted.

Sona had earlier urged the BRO to restore the bridge on a war footing. (PTI)