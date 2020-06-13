Childline Roing celebrates World Day against Child Labour

ROING, Jun 12: Childline Roing celebrated the World Day against Child Labour-2020 by spending time with the children of the Nani Maria Child Care Institute here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

The Childline team, headed by its director RK Paul Chawang, created awareness among the children about Childline 1098 and its services, child rights, importance of education, dos and don’ts of Covid-19, etc.

Activities such drawing, painting, ‘action song’, etc, were organized among the children.

Chawang urged every individual and stakeholders of the district to be a part of Childline Roing in creating a child-friendly environment.