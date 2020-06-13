MLA visits QCs, distributes masks, sanitizers

[ Karda Natam ]

DUMPORIJO, Jun 12: Local MLA Rode Bui on Friday visited the quarantine centres (QC) here in Upper Subansiri district to ascertain that the people observing quarantine are being provided proper care.

Bui distributed sanitizers and facemasks to the public and to the health staffers working at the hospital and the quarantine centres.

He also visited the naka gate established at the entry point to the town, especially for the people coming from Likabali area. He encouraged all the frontline workers to discharge their duties with responsibility “as the nation is passing through a critical phase.”

The MLA appealed to the people to maintain social distancing until the Covid-19 situation improves.