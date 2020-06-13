Virtual training prog for PLVs held

ITANAGAR, Jun 12: In light of the rising cases of domestic violence in the country during the Covid-19 situation, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with Delhi-based international NGO Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), organized a ‘virtual training programme-cum-refresher course’ for paralegal volunteers (PLV) in various districts of the state from 11 to 12 June.

The online training was hosted from the APSLSA office here.

On the first day of the training, APSLSA resource person, advocate Jungam Jini spoke on issues related to the Protection of Women & Domestic Violence Act, and on the role of the PLVs in tackling such cases, highlighting the legal avenues at their disposal.

This was followed by sessions on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 by APSLSA project consultant, advocate Marie Riba, who discussed the legal aspects of the subjects and offered “scientific analysis on mental trauma” and ways to handle such cases.

On the second day, the CHRI’s prison reforms programme’s senior programme officer, Amrita Paul, threw light on “criminal proceedings – from arrest to appeal,” highlighting the right to fair trial for every citizen.

The CHRI’s senior research and advocacy officer for police reforms programme, Raja Bagga, spoke on the functioning of police stations and the role of the PLVs at prison legal aid clinics.

The training ended with a question-answer session between the PLVs and the resource persons.

Earlier, APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai and APSLSA OSD Dani Belo also addressed the participants.