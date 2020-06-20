ARC on health & hygiene concludes

CHANU, Jun 19: A month-long Arunachal Rising Campaign (ARC), focusing on health and hygiene and the Covid-19 pandemic, concluded in Chanu village, about 15 kms from Longding district headquarters, on Friday.

During the campaign, which was jointly held for Chahnu, Ozakho, Chattong, Longshom and Langmai villages, the villagers were informed about the Covid-19 guidelines and SOP. They were also urged to not stigmatize returnees from different parts of the country and Covid-19 positive patients. (DIPRO)