RGU conducts webinar using MATLAB

RONO HILLS, Jun 19: A webinar on machine learning and deep learning using MATLAB was organized by the mathematics department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) from here on Friday, in association with Kolkata (WB)-based Elmax Systems and Solutions, MathWorks, and RGU’s computer science & engineering department.

Altogether 213 faculty members and teachers from various parts of the country attended the webinar through Google Meet.

The webinar was designed to meet the requirement of modern education for teachers, researchers and trainers in HRD, training colleges and industrial organizations.

The participants were given learning resources to support their classroom instruction and their researches.

Webinar on AI concludes

Meanwhile, the university’s two-day webinar on ‘Recent trends in artificial intelligence’ concluded on Friday. It was organized by RGU’s electronic & communication and computer science & engineering department.

Basic Sciences Faculty Dean, Prof Sanjeev Kumar said that AI such as Siri and Alexa makes the people smarter in their daily life, and called for developing more efficient AI devices “which can help us in the field of medical sciences.”

Electronics & Communication Head, Jagdeep Rahul described AI as the future of “virtually every industry and every human being.”

Dr Vijay Kumar Bohat from Noida (UP)-based Bennet University spoke on the topic of ‘Introduction to AI, machine learning and their real world applications in different fields to technology’.

Prof Vijay Kumar Nath from Tezpur University (Assam) deliberated on the topic of ‘Some developments on local pattern-based texture descriptors for content-based image retrieval for future extraction’.

The webinar was attended by more than 100 participants from various universities and colleges in India and abroad.