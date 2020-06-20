Discourage stigma attached to Covid-19: DC

PASIGHAT, Jun 19: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Friday informed that the RT-PCR tests of all the primary contacts of the two Covid-19 positive frontline workers have come out negative.

The DC also urged the people of the district to discourage discrimination and social stigma attached to Covid-19.

“This is the time for us to encourage and support those in quarantine and those in Covid care,” she said.

Stating that “utmost measures have been taken for the safety and welfare of the frontline workers,” the DC informed that “a new SOP has been formed under the charge of EAC Jayanti Pertin.”

Singh said resource persons are conducting workshops on safety procedures for the frontline workers before their joining quarantine facilities, in addition to the earlier briefings which are in place.

“Besides the frontline workers from the health department, other staffers in quarantine facilities will also be provided with separate accommodation,” she said.

She informed that the frontline workers will work batch-wise for six to seven days, and then be relieved by the next batch.

“After completion of their respective duties, all have to undergo compulsory swab testing for Covid-19,” Singh said, adding that “the special welfare committee headed by EAC Koj Yabyang is already looking into the measures being provided by the various in-charges.”

“I salute the spirit of all the frontline workers of East Siang working in various capacities in the service of the society,” the DC said. She said the DA is extending all possible support and services with all the available resources for their protection and safety. (DIPRO)