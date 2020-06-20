Unit of 600 mw Kameng HEP commissioned

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: A 150 mw unit of the 600 mw Kameng Hydroelectric Project (HEP) was commissioned for commercial operation by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Ltd on 17 June.

From the unit, Arunachal will get 13.83 percent, of which 12 percent will be free, and the remaining 1.83 percent will be on share allocation.

This was informed to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who is also the power & renewable energy resources minister.

The second unit is expected to be commissioned in a week’s time. The other two turbines will be commissioned after repair work on the penstock is completed, and are targeted to be made commercially operational within this fiscal year.

After the commissioning of all four units of the HEP, Arunachal will receive a share of 83 mw.

“Apart from revenue generation, this hydel project will provide employment opportunities to the educated youths of the state and promote industrialization in the region,” said the DCM. (DCM’s PR Cell)