AAPSU cancels proposed Pasighat lockdown

ITANAGAR, Jun 19: The proposed 12-day Pasighat municipality area lockdown from 5 pm of 19 June, which the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) had announced to sponsor, was cancelled on Friday by the union, following discussions with stakeholders.

In a press statement, the AAPSU said that the proposed lockdown has been cancelled “after duly assessing all the necessary measures being taken on the ground by the district administration and in-depth discussions about the possible scenario with the East Siang District Indigenous Covid-19 Warriors (ESDICW) team and All East Siang District Students’ Union (AESDSU).”

The union had on 17 June announced to sponsor the territorial lockdown in Pasighat town which had jointly been called by the AESDSU and the ESDICW to contain the possible spread of the coronavirus at the community level in the Pasighat township area.

The AAPSU said that, as per official information, the test results of the primary and secondary contacts came out negative, allaying the fear of possible community transmission in the Pasighat municipal area.

The district administration sealed the RWD office complex near the NCC office in Ward 6, and Kadu Complex in Jarkong, in Ward 7, on Friday as a precautionary measure, the union informed.

It suggested to the administration to work in close coordination with all the stakeholders, such as student unions, CBOs and NGOs.

“The other measures announced by the district administration may remain in place and members from AESDSU shall continue rendering voluntary services as Covid-19 volunteers, whenever and wherever required,” it said.

The union urged every district administration to be proactive in their preventive efforts against Covid-19, saying the AAPSU would otherwise be “compelled to come up with similar initiatives in other districts too.”