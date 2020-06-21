Follow guidelines to defeat Covid-19: MLA

[ Karda Natam ]

TALIHA, Jun 20: Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam said the fight against the coronavirus pandemic could be won by strictly adhering to the guidelines issued by the government.

Addressing awareness programmes here and in Kodak on Saturday, the MLA said, “Complying with the SOP is most essential in the fight against Covid-19,” and advised the people to maintain the social distancing norms and consume organic and hygienic food to improve their immune system.

Doctors and experts apprised the attendants of the precautionary measures against Covid-19, and facemasks and hand sanitizers were distributed for free.