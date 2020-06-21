Forum demands early solution to land acquisition issues

YACHULI, Jun 20: The Divisional Commissions Land Affected People’s Forum (DCLAPF) has in a representation to the land secretary demanded that the issues related to land acquisition for the divisional commissioner’s (west) office here in Lower Subansiri district be resolved within two months.

The forum said the land acquisition process has not been initiated till date despite several representations having been submitted to the Lower Subansiri DC “to initiate the final land acquisition process as per the resolution taken in the meeting held on 22 August, 2016.”

It said the plots should be acquired under the Land Acquisition & Resettlement Act, 2013, or under due process of law, and that “MOU/MAU” be drawn with the landowners to settle the land acquisition issue permanently, as well as to avert any legal complicacies in the future.

The DCLAPF also demanded that all departmental works/schemes be awarded

to the landowners, and that members of the “land affected families” be given the first priority while appointing casual labourers and Groups C and D employees, based on eligibility, “as per the resolution adopted on 22 August, 2016 meeting, which was presided over by the then Lower Subansiri DC Kemo Lollen.”

“The district administration shall carry out extensive survey and issue fresh LPC to WRC landowners along with 15 metres in plain areas and 20 metres in the hill side. Further, the existing houses, bamboo gardens, plantation areas, etc, as well as developed land shall not be acquired by the government,” it said.

The forum also stated that the district administration had agreed to accord first priority to the landowners in terms of developmental works, including tender works, based on eligibility.

In case their demands are not met, the landowners have the right to seek redress from the competent authority, it said.

The inauguration of the divisional commissioner’s office was allowed only after several rounds of meetings and appeal from the then Yachuli MLA, in anticipation that the process would be expedited, the DCLAPF said, adding that, if the demands are not met, it might compel the forum to “take a decision to not donate land for establishment of the divisional commissioner’s office in Yachuli.”

It further urged the land secretary to not allow any person or official to enter their land if the demands are unheard.