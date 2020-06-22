RGU conducts webinar on yogic interventions for health

RONO HILLS, Jun 21: The physical education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here conducted a two-day international webinar themed ‘Yogic interventions for health and wellbeing during the time of Covid-19 pandemic’ to mark the International Day of Yoga (IDY), from Saturday.

In the first session, Dr Rakesh Tomar from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Chemical, Saudi Arabia, made a presentation on mental fitness and stress management, and on different interventions and methods.

Stating that “stress should be converted to motivation,” Dr Tomar cited the example of players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, who, he said, converted stress to motivation.

Doubts and misconceptions regarding mental health and stress in daily life were cleared during discussions among the participants.

In the second session, Dr Laxminarayan Joshi from Uttarakhand-based Sanskrit University in his presentation titled ‘Yoga alignment: A science of fitness’ shared his expertise in “theoretical aspects of body alignment” and demonstrated proper body alignment.

The session focused on treatment of chronic diseases like diabetes mellitus, sciatica and spondylitis through specifically-designed yogic practices.

Earlier, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha spoke on “the health benefits of yogic sciences as part of our lifelong journey,” and acting registrar, Prof Tomo Riba emphasized that “in the present situation, we should be active by practicing yoga at home.”

RGU Pro-VC, Prof Amitava Mitra spoke about the benefits of yoga in maintaining mental and spiritual health.

Dr Amy Wheeler from the State University of California, USA, dwelt on the importance of yogic science and philosophy through her presentation titled ‘Yoga, youth and hope for our future’.

RGU’s Physical Education Head (in-charge), Dr Anil Mili also spoke.

On Sunday, the RGU fraternity celebrated the IDY in the university campus.

The programme started with paying of homage and floral tributes to the fallen heroes of Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

Forty-five minutes of ‘common yoga protocol’, led by a yoga expert, was performed on the occasion.