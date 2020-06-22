Coordination meeting on Covid-19 held

EMCHI, Jun 21: Papum Pare DDSE Tagu Tana Tara held a ‘coordination meeting-cum-awareness programme on Covid-19’ with the heads of the schools in Doimukh block at the government middle school here on Saturday.

Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara, who also attended the programme, said all precautionary measures should be taken before reopening the schools in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping in mind the safety of the students, teachers and staffs.

Emphasizing on improving the education system, he said, “Teaching is a noble profession and it requires disciplined teachers. That is why teachers should create a positive image of themselves and work for the betterment of the students and the society as a whole.”

The MLA requested the DDSE to instruct all the heads of the schools to “create good academic atmosphere in their schools, focusing on creating a relationship among parents, students and teachers, for the greater benefit of the students.”

He also advised the participants to create awareness on Covid-19 when the schools reopen.

The MLA announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs for sanitization purposes.

The DDSE asked all those in charge of the schools to “work out physical verification and enrollment drive of their respective schools with proper planning before reopening of schools.”

He requested everyone to work in a well-coordinated manner, and to perform their duties sincerely.

Doimukh GHSS Principal, Mokir Kamki suggested making wearing of facemasks, maintaining social distance and using sanitizers mandatory in the schools.

She also requested the MLA to provide assistance for procuring masks, sanitizers, thermal scanners, disinfectant sprays for classrooms, etc, “so that the schools can run smoothly.”

Among others, the DPC, the BRCC and the CRCCs of Doimukh block were present at the programme. (DIPRO)