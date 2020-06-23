FDP on ICT tools, techniques underway

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: A weeklong faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘ICT tools and techniques in teaching and research’, being conducted by the Himalayan University (HU) here in association with Usha Martin University (UMU), Ranchi, Mangalayatan University (MU), Aligarh, and Sikkim Professional University (SPU), Gangtok, began here on Monday.

UMU VC, Dr Suresh Garg, who inaugurated the FDP, commended the efforts of the HU to equip its faculty members with the latest technology and enhance their teaching and research skills.

HU VC, Dr HS Sharma stressed the need for ICT tools for quality and meaningful research.

Dr Abhishek Gupta from MU spoke about Google Classroom, while Abhishek Gupta from MU delivered a lecture on virtual teaching and learning platform.

Dr Gupta explained the advantages of online platforms, and how to make online classes effective.

HU registrar, Dr Vivek Mittal spoke about the importance of virtual teaching and learning platforms.

Among the research persons were Dr Ghanshyam Singh (HU), Dr Akhil R (HU), Dr Arvind Hans (UMU), and Dr Dinesh Pandey (MU).