GoAP seeks relook into delimitation process

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday informed that the Arunachal government has written to the Centre to take a relook into the delimitation process in the state.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of the inauguration of a new bridge here, the DCM said the decision was made after an all-party meeting held recently.

“The present delimitation process is based on the 2001 census. But as per the 2011 census, the population of the state has increased much. Therefore, in the all-party meeting it was decided to write to the Centre to relook into the delimitation process in the state,” the DCM said.

He said all the parties “unanimously took the decision in the best interest of the state.”