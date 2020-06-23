AAPSU demands mandatory testing for personnel

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Following reports of a spurt in Covid-19 positive cases after 15 NDRF personnel and one GREF employee tested positive, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has demanded that the state government make immediate changes in the revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for central paramilitary forces (CPMF) and the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) to include mandatory testing.

In a press release, the AAPSU reiterated its demand for mandatory testing of all returnees, “whether they are symptomatic or not.”

“Such SOP should be communicated to all the district administrations across the state and not just Papum Pare and West Kameng, as almost every district has presence of CPMF and BRTF personnel,” it said.

The union also urged the CPMF and BRTF personnel to voluntarily come forward for testing and render their support to the officials of the health department.

“There is an apprehension that lack of cooperation on their part may cause resentment against the CPMFs and the BRTF and cause unrest among the masses since there is a sense of panic and lack of awareness among the people regarding the pandemic,” the AAPSU said.

The union also urged the state government to take cognizance of the concerns raised by it, “as any lack of diligence may prove to be futile in the efforts to make Arunachal Pradesh a Covid-free state,” and suggested conducting large-scale awareness programmes on the “myths and realities of Covid-19.”

The union also said it has been receiving numerous reports from Changlang district regarding a large number of Chakma returnees, and urged the state government to “duly ascertain as to whether those returnees from the refugee community are from designated camps in the state or elsewhere.”