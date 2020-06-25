Forum donates PPE kits

NAHARLAGUN, Jun 24: The Arunachal Artist Forum (AAF) donated 50 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for frontline workers on Wednesday, which were handed over to Director of Health Services Dr M Lego.
Terming the frontline workers as warriors and lauding their role and dedication in the fight against Coronavirus, AAF chairman Takam Dado Tallum expressed gratitude to them.

