Free rice under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme distributed

PASIGHAT, Jun 24: Local MLA Kaling Moyong and East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh on Wednesday distributed free rice under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme (ANBS) to the migrant workers here in East Siang district.

Under the scheme, five kilo rice per head is being provided free-of-cost for two months (May and June) to the migrant laborers, who are not covered under the National Food Security Act or do not have a Public Distribution System ration card.

While distributing the rice, Moyong said the package launched by the central government at this crucial juncture will provide great relief to the migrant workers.

“The welfare measure taken by the central government to provide free rice to the migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic will provide some succor to the migrant workers,” said Dr Singh.

Administrative officers and officials of the food and civil supplies department were also present during the distribution. (DIPRO)