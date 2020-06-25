Heavy rains predicted for Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: The Central Water Commission (CWC), citing the IMD has said that there will be heavy rains in Arunachal which could trigger landslides and flashfloods.

Advisories have been issued for the next four days, starting Thursday, including a red alert for Friday.

Due to the forecasted rainfall, inundation in foothill districts of East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts may be caused by the river Siang, Dibang and Lohit. River Noa-dehing and Lohit are likely to flow in between ‘above normal’ to ‘severe flood situation’ during next two to three days.

Land slide and flash floods in hilly districts may also occur.

“Although, the Ranganadi HEP of NEEPCO is a run of the river scheme without storage for flood moderation, prior warning for downstream district administration of Lakhimpur district of Assam by NEEPCO will be helpful”, the CWC said in a statement.