DC assesses disaster preparedness

SEPPA, Jun 25: East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla convened a meeting of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) here on Thursday to take stock of the district’s preparedness to tackle unforeseen natural eventualities during the monsoon season.

The DC directed ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno to issue a fresh advisory restricting people from venturing towards the rivers for any purpose, and the DIPRO was directed to ensure that the advisory is widely publicized.

It was decided that the ADC (HQ), the district disaster management officer (DDMO) and the police department will identify houses in low-lying areas along the river and on precarious hills. They will also prepare a robust evacuation plan.

The DDMO will identify relief and shelter homes and places to accommodate people who may be evacuated in case of occurrence of any eventuality, besides preparing an inventory with the circle officer’s assistance.

The DDMO will also collect contact details of all the important institutes and colony representatives to ensure seamless communication in case of emergency.

The ADCs of Seppa, Bameng and Chayang Tajo have been instructed to prepare separate disaster plans for their respective jurisdictions.

The DMO and the DFCSO will ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines and rations.

Polumatla instructed the DDMO and the HoDs to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times, and directed all officers, except those on authorized leave, to stay at their respective places of posting.

He also directed the construction agencies and the departments concerned to keep all roads open by engaging necessary machinery and deploying adequate manpower.

Later in the day, the DC convened a meeting with officials of the urban development & housing (UD&H) department and colony representatives to chalk out a plan for proper implementation of solid waste management in the township.

Polumatla exhorted the stakeholders to support the administration in keeping Seppa clean and green, and directed the departments concerned to ensure regular clearing of blocked drains.

He also instructed the UD&H department to ensure regular collection and disposal of garbage and supervision of cleanliness of the township. (DIPRO)