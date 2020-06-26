Int’l webinar on digital pedagogy underway

RONO HILLS, Jun 25: The education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is organizing a three-day international webinar themed ‘Digital pedagogy in 21st century: Opportunities and challenges’, which got underway on Thursday.

Addressing the webinar, RGU Registrar, Prof Tomo Riba emphasized the need to “switch over to the new normal, adjust with the pandemic era, and accept the challenges and convert it into an opportunity with innovative ideas.”

Malaysia-based Wawasan Open University’s deputy vice chancellor, Prof Zoraini Wati Abas sought to motivate the participants, quoting Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky: “After the pandemic, all will change.”

She explained the concept of evolution of educational technology and how pedagogy-technology integration should result in student engagement, and iterated that “online education is also inclusive in nature.”

RGU VC, Prof Saket Kushwaha said “the 21st century is techno-savvy, and it is the duty of all teachers to put in efforts to bring the change.

“Let us, the teachers, be the agents of change and equip ourselves with more devices of development. A few years down the line, we shall not be able to adjust with the changing scenario. Blaming the government for resources has no meaning but we need to come forward to be the cause of development and change,” he said.

The webinar will feature 10 sessions, during which 84 participants from across the world are expected to present papers.

On the first day, Dr Nisanth PM chaired the first technical session and 10 participants presented papers. The second technical session was chaired by Prof T Lhungdim, and 14 participants presented papers.

The remaining six technical sessions will be completed over the next two days.