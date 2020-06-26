Churches donate to Miao admin

MIAO, Jun 25: The administration here in Changlang district continues to receive donations in cash and kind from organizations and individuals in the fight against Covid-19.

While the Changlang District Christian Revival Churches Council has pledged to provide lunch to the frontline workers at the Namchick check gate for three days, starting 25 June, Rev Lalrinthara of the Presbyterian Church of India’s Arunachal and Assam mission donated Rs 11,500 for the ‘Covid kitchen’ in Namchick. He handed over the amount to nodal officer Jini.

Changlang District Christian Churches Council president Tangkhul Mossang donated Rs 10,000 along with 200 facemasks to the local administration.