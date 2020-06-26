Man drowns while fishing

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 25: A man, identified as Mohsin Ali (30), a resident of Solonibari, Assam, reportedly drowned in “the adjoining area of the Barapani river and nallah” at around 9:30 am on Thursday, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed.

Ali was fishing when the mishap occurred, the SP said, adding that the body of the deceased was later recovered from the bank of the Barapani river at Pachin Colony in Naharlagun.

An unnatural death case (No 12/20 u/s 174 CrPC) has been registered at the Naharlagun police station.

Postmortem was conducted at the TRIHMS, in the presence of relatives of the deceased, and the body was later handed over to the relatives for the last rites.

“No foul play is suspected,” the SP said.