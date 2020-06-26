Second Covid-19+ve patient in LDV recovers, five discharged in E/Siang

ROING, Jun 25: Lower Dibang Valley’s (LDV) second Covid-19 positive patient, who had tested positive on 13 June, has recovered and been discharged from the Covid care centre (CCC) here after consecutive negative tests.

The discharge slip was handed over to him by DPO Marto Dirchi, in the presence of the medical team looking after the patients in the CCC.

The patient was asymptomatic and cooperative throughout his stay at the centre.

Five discharged in E/Siang

Meanwhile, five out of the total nine Covid-19 patients in East Siang district were issued discharge certificates and released on Wednesday from the DCH in Pasighat, after they tested negative for Covid-19, informed Joint DHS (T&R), Dr Dukhum Raina.

With this, the district has four active cases, and their new test reports are expected to arrive shortly, he added. (DIPROs)