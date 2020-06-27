Union seeks halting of tender process

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has demanded a halt on the “tender process of work supply and procurement of materials pertaining to MGNREGA FY 2020-21 of Raga (Package-VII), including Puchi Geko CD block by project director (PD) DRDA, Ziro and Dapo-rijo.”

In a representation to the rural development secretary, the union on Thursday stated that the tender against Kamle district was included under Lower and Upper Subansiri districts, in violation of the government’s notification.

“The department of rural development Itanagar, GoAP vide its notification No CD (PLG)-623/2018 (DRDA) dated Itanagar, 2 January 2020, has approved and created DRDA headquarters at Raga by bifurcating existing DRDA, Ziro Lower Subansiri district and Daporijo Upper Subansiri district.

“This order clearly states that the DRDA Kamle shall be responsible for planning, implementation and monitoring of centrally-sponsored schemes of the ministry of rural development, GoI and state plan schemes under rural department sector as per provision contained in the guidelines of DRDA Administration 1999.

“All bids against Raga and Puchi Geko CD block should therefore come under DRDA Kamle district and should be delegated to PD, DRDA Raga Kamle district,” the union said.

It has threatened to resort to democratic action if its demand is not met.