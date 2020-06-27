Tirap zonal hospital to be set up in Charju

KHONSA, Jun 26: The site in Charju, donated by Bunting village, is where the zonal hospital in Tirap district will be set up.

The decision was taken during a meeting between political and public leaders, representatives of Bunting village, members of student and youth organizations, former ZPCs, and others here on Thursday.

Charju was selected in view of its accessibility from Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. The area not only has regular water and electricity supply but also ample land for future expansion of the hospital into a medical college.

The participants also observed that the site for establishing a polytechnic institute in Kheti, and the prospect of upgrading the general hospital here “seem impractical on valid grounds such as congestion and unfeasible topographical conditions, etc.”

A 19-member committee headed by Ngasah Tangjang was formed to oversee and facilitate the construction of the zonal hospital in Charju.

The participants decided to submit a memorandum to the state government, the MLAs of the three districts, the high-power committee, and the Tirap district administration. Former minister Thajam Aboh, former MLA Y Matey, district BJP president Kamrang Tesia, and the public leaders present at the meeting signed a public memorandum in this regard.

The participants also called for “withdrawal of the memorandum submitted by a group of some individuals on behalf of people of Tirap.” (DIPRO)